F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton error emerges as FIA penalty confirmed for next race
A bizarre error has cropped up on Google concerning Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return
The FIA have confirmed that an F1 star will have to serve a penalty at their next race in the championship.
F1 legend wins NASCAR championship
Long-time F1 star Rubens Barrichello has taken a racing championship win in NASCAR at the age of 53.
Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'
Max Verstappen has revealed how much he misses his family after being kept away from them during his time in F1.
McLaren star TIED for title after F1 standings announcement
While Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been given a brief reprieve from the F1 title fight over the summer shutdown, another – albeit less serious – championship has bubbled over on social media.
