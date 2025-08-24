F1 legend wins NASCAR championship

Long-time F1 star Rubens Barrichello has taken a racing championship win in NASCAR at the age of 53.

The Brazilian star, best known for his six-year spell at Ferrari alongside Michael Schumacher, wrapped up the 2025 NASCAR Brasil Series Brazilian Championship on Saturday with victory at the Autodromo Velo Citta.

That victory means that his 28-point lead is unassailable going into Sunday's second race of the weekend, with Full Time Sports team-mate Thiago Camilo now looking to secure a championship 1-2 for the squad.

This weekend's racing wraps up the Brazilian Championship, but the season continues next month with the three-round Special Edition phase to decide the overall champion and Rookie of the Year.

The Brasil Series is one of four international NASCAR competitions outside the US, alongside the NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Barrichello was beside Schumacher for his five straight Ferrari titles

Barrichello: Everyone knows how fierce I am

Speaking after the race, which saw him hit Camilo early on to bring out a safety car, 11-time grand prix winner Barrichello said: "Everyone knows how much I love this competition and how fierce I am. I feel sorry for Thiago, but there was nothing I could do. I was already coming around the outside, saw his engine failing, and ended up going around the inside.

"We're friends off the track, but when we close the visors, we fight for our ideals. In the end, the car handled well, and even with Caca (Bueno, Chevrolet Camaro #0, Team RC) coming strong, I took the win. My heart is in my mouth and I'm very happy."

Team principal Mauricio Ferreira added: "The team's first year was full of ups and downs. Despite setbacks in Campo Grande and Taruma, we managed to keep our drivers and cars competitive. The result was Rubens' title, demonstrating consistency and speed, even at 53.

"The battle with Thiago (Camilo) was intense, and although there was an unfortunate collision, they are both great drivers. Now we remain motivated to win more titles and victories in the remainder of the season."

CAMPEÃO! 🏆🔥

Rubens Barrichello é o campeão brasileiro da NASCAR Brasil.



A conquista veio no Velocitta. Além do troféu e Barrichello estará no NASCAR Awards (EUA) para ser homenageado junto às lendas da NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/TABR7VfXAg — NASCAR Brasil Series (@NASCARBrasil) August 23, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

Related