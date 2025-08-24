close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘named’ Lily Verstappen’s godfather…but there’s a twist

Lewis Hamilton ‘named’ Lily Verstappen’s godfather…but there’s a twist

Chris Deeley
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

It's interesting, isn't it, living in a time when anything can be true as long as you shut your eyes, plug your ears and just keep saying it? When you can just come up with what we call a 'pub reckon' and, instead of remembering that it's a half-baked, half-remembered idea you came up with after an Amstel too many, you can just decide to wholeheartedly believe in it?

In hindsight, it might've been a mistake to train computers to replicate that behaviour.

For example: hey, did you know that Lewis Hamilton is the godfather of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's new baby?

He isn't, but Google saw a couple of AI-generated Facebook posts that said he is and provided comically unbelievable pictures, so now if you search 'Max Verstappen godfather' on the search engine so ubiquitous that 'to Google' is the de facto verb for looking something up online, it will confidently tell you: "Lewis Hamilton is the godfather to Max Verstappen's daughter."

It'll continue, confidently, to tell you about "a role he was chosen for after visiting Max and his partner, Kelly Piquet, following the birth of their daughter in 2025. The gesture highlights the personal relationship and mutual respect between the two Formula 1 drivers, which contrasts with their intense rivalry on the track."

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen welcomed their first child together earlier this year
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen welcomed their first child together earlier this year

AI hallucination sees Hamilton named godfather of Verstappen's child

It's not too much of an exaggeration to say that Google's shift from 'website you use to search terms on the internet' to 'AI-led lie machine, which will also spit out results for sponsored sites ahead of ones which are more helpful and correct but don't pay Google for the privilege' has been one of the most harmful tech developments of the 21st century. And that's a crowded field. Like, a 25-team grid going into Turn 1 at Mugello.

Man, can I just break the fourth wall for a moment? I wanted to write this piece as a light, fun spearing of Google's AI search results being more bugged than Richard Nixon’s White House, but instead I just got incredibly depressed about two words in.

Did you know that people are only half as likely to click a even single link on Google if they get served an AI summary with their search? It's just blind faith and slavish obedience to a deeply flawed technology, which makes everything around it worse.

Here's your task for this week. When you're about to pass on something that you've read uncredited on social media, or asked Grok to summarise, or done anything other than have the basic human curiosity to know whether what you're about to say hasn't just been made up for clout or hallucinated by AI – don't. Pause for 30 seconds. Go and find an actual primary source for it, whether that's a video, a news article from a website with some level of accountability and respect, whatever it is.

I did it just now, actually going to Google to check that the 'Max Verstappen godfather' search summary is a real thing it delivers and not just a doctored screenshot someone posted online. It's not hard, and it'll stop you looking like a bozo more often than you'd think.

Every time you see something on Twitter and just ask '@grok is this true', you are actively choosing to make yourself a little bit more stupid. You're abdicating your own thinking and handing it off to a computer program which is famous for getting things wrong. You are choosing to do this instead of making a couple of clicks and finding out for yourself, more reliably.

Just take half a second to think critically about something, and make the world a minutely better place.

Because unless more people remember how to do that, we are screwed.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel tipped for link-up as team set to announce NEW driver duo

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

READ MORE: The time an F1 champion was kidnapped at gunpoint

READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton ‘named’ Lily Verstappen’s godfather…but there’s a twist
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton ‘named’ Lily Verstappen’s godfather…but there’s a twist

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat
F1 Off the Track

Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star

  • Yesterday 21:29
FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return
FIA

FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return

  • Yesterday 21:13
Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'

  • Yesterday 20:27
Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch

  • Yesterday 19:44
More news

Most read

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge

  • 5 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x