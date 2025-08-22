Hamilton shock as '90% of Ferrari didn't want him'

A former F1 star has revealed that '90 per cent of Ferrari insiders' were not in favour of the team's decision to sign Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion made the switch from Mercedes to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 campaign, a move which captured the imagination of millions across the world.

But that initial enthusiasm has slowly faded away over the course of the year, with Hamilton enduring a nightmare maiden campaign at the Italian outfit.

He has yet to feature on the podium on any of his 14 appearances to date, and even advocated for his own sacking following a dismal qualifying display at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

And Arturo Merzario - who raced for a number of teams in F1 throughout the 1970s - believes there was always a good chance this would be a season of struggle.

"I think his outburst [in Hungary] was ironic in some ways," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "His position certainly wasn't what one would expect from a seven-time world champion.

"Rather, it seems to me that Lewis is feeling demolished by Ferrari. First and foremost, in my opinion, Hamilton's arrival in Maranello was a commercial move - ninety percent of Ferrari insiders disagreed, at least from what I understand."

Can Hamilton reignite his Ferrari career?

Hamilton has cut a dejected figure for much of 2025, and despite blaming the team on occasion, has accepted most of the responsibility for his own inability to get the best out of his car.

There has even been speculation that he may look to quit the squad before the year is out, while many pundits and high-profile figures within the sport have suggested that retirement may well be the best option.

Ferrari have been vocal in their support of the 105-time race winner despite his under-par performances, and believe their decision to bring him in alongside Charles Leclerc will eventually pay dividends.

Leclerc is currently one place ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' championship in fifth spot, but while the gap may only be 42 points, the Monegasque has clearly had the better of his team-mate throughout the campaign, both in qualifying and on race days.

Both are enjoying some much-needed downtime during the summer break at the moment, before their attention will turn to Zandvoort for the Dutch GP next weekend.

