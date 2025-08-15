Lewis Hamilton shifting blame at Ferrari as 'magic' wears off

Lewis Hamilton's realisation that he can longer produce 'magic' on a consistent basis has resulted in the Ferrari star deflecting blame for his 2025 struggles elsewhere, according to Italian F1 media.

The seven-time world champion has endured a miserable start to life at the Scuderia since making the sensational switch from Mercedes during following the 2024 campaign.

He has yet to make a single appearance on the grand prix podium this year, and currently occupies sixth spot in the drivers' championship - one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc - with only 10 races remaining.

Writing in Corriere della Sera in the wake of Hamilton's seventh-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix last month, Italian F1 journalist Giorgio Terruzzi shared his belief that the 40-year-old wasn't willing to accept enough of the blame for his poor performances.

"It is as if Lewis is so aware that he can no longer work magic that he shifts the focus of the problem elsewhere," he declared.

"Out of his hands, out of his right foot, but within the team he races for. An understandable defence, but also an anomaly."

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to find any consistency at Ferrari this season

Can 'useless' Hamilton turn fortunes around?

Hamilton has since cut an increasingly dejected figure as the campaign has wore on.

As the F1 legend tries to work out how to improve his results, the Brit reached a new low on his most recent outing at the Hungarian GP.

A dismal qualifying effort on Saturday in Budapest saw Hamilton arguably take too much of the blame on his shoulders, insisting he was 'useless'.

And to further illustrate his state of mind at the time, he then suggested the Scuderia would perhaps be better off with a different driver behind the wheel.

He is currently enjoying some much-needed downtime while F1 is on its summer break, with the campaign set to get under way once again on the final weekend of this month at Zandvoort.

