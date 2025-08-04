Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract comments are a load of hot air

Max Verstappen is not happy about those Mercedes switch rumours. Which is kind of strange when you think about it.

Look. You have to have some degree of sympathy for Verstappen. Being asked weekend-after-weekend about Mercedes and Red Bull’s fall from grace, it must be annoying!

But this issue could have been solved a lot sooner. In fact, the first time Sky Sports asked: 'Hey Max, what about Mercedes huh', he could have said ‘No’ or ‘We were in talks but I’ve decided to stay with Red Bull for 2026.'

Instead, he refused to comment. Because he was exploring options with Mercedes. George Russell said so. Toto Wolff further confirmed their interest. Red Bull’s performance has dropped off so severely that the team decided to fire their boss of 20 years. Of course Verstappen was contemplating a switch!

With the team literally collapsing around him, and Mercedes chomping at the bit for the squiggle of his signature, what else was the media supposed to do? Not ask Max any questions? Not write opinion pieces about Max’s future?

While it's as much the media’s job to relay quotes and the facts to F1 fans, it is also our job to read between the lines. To discuss the inner workings between F1’s stars and their teams, conveying our opinions to an audience.

People want insight beyond the on-track-action, they want storylines, especially those concerning a four-time world champion. Sport is nothing without them. If Verstappen didn’t want us to talk about a potential switch to Mercedes, then maybe – just an idea – he shouldn’t have engaged in talks in the first place.

Verstappen should expect speculation over his future

Verstappen ruled out a Mercedes move

Yet speaking to the media, Verstappen appeared outraged about the constant speculation, temporarily forgetting that reporters...report on things.

“You know people are waffling so much, throughout the whole season,” he said ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“The only one who can or should speak isn’t speaking, and that’s me. I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around and actually that should be the same for everyone.”

Verstappen’s displeasure would be completely understandable if the press had broken these private talks into the open, or were speculating without cause.

However, Russell literally outed Verstappen’s talks with Mercedes in Austria, triggering what Wolff described as a 'media avalanche'. So if anyone should draw Verstappen’s ire, it's Russell.

“Some people just like to stir the pot, like to create drama,” Verstappen continued in reference to the speculation about his future.

“And if my boat is next to Toto’s, my boat is next to Toto’s. You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don’t have a working relationship with someone.”

Understandably, the Sardinia yacht theories were a bit wild, bringing out the sleuth in many a fan on social media. Yet, that level of dedication from fans is not unique to Verstappen’s fanbase, nor even F1. It is no surprise that the Verstappen/Mercedes rumours gathered so much traction - particularly when there was an element of truth to them.

People care about Verstappen moving to Mercedes because – if they are indeed dominant in 2026 – it means he will be back on top and undoubtedly winning back-to-back titles again.

Sometimes Verstappen underestimates his own star power in and outside of F1. Love him or hate him his words carry weight and his talent makes him a person of exceptional interest.

Verstappen is now bigger than F1; and the media, fans, commentators, the world will always be talking about him. Whether he likes it or not.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation

F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

READ MORE: Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP

Related