Sky Sports F1 star lands world RECORD
Sky Sports star and F1 champion Nico Rosberg has landed a world record in a surprising field outside of motorsport.
Since retiring from full-time racing, Rosberg has invested in various projects and shared the success of a recent venture to his LinkedIn page.
As an angel investor in Lovable, he reported the AI software company as the fastest growing ‘in history’ after it hit $100M ARR in eight months, and ‘faster than OpenAI, Wiz, Cursor, and every other software company in history.’
The champion continued that in June alone over 750,000 projects were built, hosted, and launched on the platform
Rosberg also stated that nearly 10 per cent of all new websites globally are now built on the platform, and booking $1million in subscriptions per day, valued at $1.8billion - clearly proud of his investment.
Rosberg shares post-retirement success
Alongside his investments, Rosberg also provides punditry and commentary for Sky Sports in its various regions.
During his latest appearance on the UK broadcast at the Belgian GP, Rosberg made waves when he interviewed Jos Verstappen on the grid about Christian Horner’s exit.
The father of the four-time world champion did not seem happy to answer Rosberg’s questions in the tense exchange, and later it was revealed that Verstappen Sr was left angry with the incident.
According to Dutch racer Jeroen Bleekemolen, he claimed that his compatriot’s body language proved he was angry at Rosberg, and even suggested that their relationship prior to the exchange was tense.
