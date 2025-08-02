Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

As F1 winds down for the summer break, the championship race shows no signs of cooling off with a mere 16 points between team-mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Track position will be key for Norris if he wants to fend off Piastri, with the Australian building a strong lead to the Brit at Spa after his initial overtake.

Lewis Hamilton will also want to emerge fighting in Hungary after a disappointing Belgian GP weekend, where he was knocked out in Q1 in both qualifying sessions.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Hungarian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 will show highlights from qualifying on Saturday, August 2 at 7:40pm, with coverage brought to you by Steve Jones and Billy Monger.

Highlights of the Hungarian GP will be shown on Sunday, August 3 at 6:30pm, where Jones and Monger once again return for the action.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

