Verstappen facing ‘massive change’ as Red Bull star admits gamble over 2026 decision

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on the prospect of dealing with a 'massive change' next season.

New engine regulations are set to sweep F1 in 2026, with the sport's bosses eager to reduce its carbon footprint while improving the competition on the track.

And although teams have been busy working behind the scenes to ensure they are in prime position to hit the ground running come March, there is much uncertainty over how each squad will adapt.

And in an interview with The Athletic, Verstappen has admitted that luck will play a huge role - at least in the initial stages - when it comes to drivers being able to fulfil their potential.

“It’s a big question mark for everyone," he said. “For me, you just hope that you’re with the right team.

"I don’t [want] to say ‘luck in’, but in a way, you do ‘luck in’ because if you’re a good driver and suddenly your team steps up, then you know that you have a winning chance - that’s how F1 works.”

Max Verstappen has a lot to think about as he weighs up his Red Bull future

What does the future hold for Verstappen?

While it looks likely that Verstappen will still be at Red Bull when the new campaign gets under way, big questions remain over his long-term future at the team.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away for several months, having grown increasingly disgruntled with the downturn in performance.

Mercedes are strong favourites to secure his signature should he decide to take on a fresh challenge, with boss Toto Wolff previously declaring an interest in the defending champion in 2024 as he sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen has refused to be drawn on the subject, however, insisting his focus is firmly on improving results on the track.

He currently occupies third spot in the drivers' standings behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris heading into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

Related