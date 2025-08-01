Why Lando Norris and Max Verstappen need to be kept apart at Hungarian Grand Prix

It's been the best part of two years since Lando Norris and Max Verstappen stood side by side on the Hungaroring podium.

Two years since Norris smashed the Dutchman's winner's trophy with an act of savagery previously unseen in F1.

Even now, the footage is hard to stomach.

Behind all the awkward laughter and apologetic pats on the back, it was clear to see a new rivalry had been born on that fateful day as a close friendship was shattered into pieces. Not unlike the aforementioned trophy.

Well, that's what should have happened anyway. Unfortunately for fans looking for a bit of drama to liven up a rather dull 2023 season, it wasn't to be.

Instead, all was forgiven in double-quick time, with both drivers all-smiles as they posed for pictures with the repaired vase in question.

A hilarious tale to tell the grandkids one day. What a load of nonsense.

Either way, it stands to reason that they should be kept at arms' length this weekend for the latest edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix should they find themselves on the famous steps once again.

These trophies are expensive, after all...

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have become fierce rivals in recent years

Bizarre moment steals spotlight in 2023

Norris had every right to be chuffed with himself back in 2023 having sealed back-to-back podium finishes for the first time in his career.

He opted to mark the occasion in his own unique style, banging his bottle of bubbly on the ground before spraying his fellow competitors. How fun, and not remotely annoying.

This time, the move sent Verstappen's P1 trophy to the floor before it broke into pieces. Cue a guilty look from the McLaren man.

Norris offers heartfelt apology

It may have taken a few days, but Norris did offer up an apology to his Red Bull counterpart in the build-up to race in Belgium the following week.

“I do want to apologise for it, it was never my intention to do such a thing,” he said.

“I know how much it means to the Hungarians and it is part of their culture and so forth. Of course I want to enjoy my time but it was never my intention to do such a thing.

“I did apologise to Max, I did make a couple of jokes about it which maybe I shouldn’t.

"I do feel bad, if he did it to my trophy I’d feel annoyed. I do apologise for it, to the people who put the time and effort into making it, I really didn’t mean for it to happen and I’ll be a lot more careful next time.”

After it was fixed up to its original state, the duo joked with media gathered in Spa as they argued over who should get to keep it.

Will title rivals share Budapest stage in 2025?

Both racers are in hot pursuit of championship leader Oscar Piastri following the Australian's victory in Belgium on Sunday.

Norris sits just 16 points behind his McLaren colleague in the standings, with defending world champion Verstappen 81 points off the pace in third spot.

The Dutchman in particular needs a big result this weekend if he wishes to keep his faltering championship dream alive much longer.

Another P1 trophy - even a damaged one - would be received with open arms given the way things have been going for him lately.

