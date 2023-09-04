Verstappen and Norris fight over custody of broken F1 trophy

Anna Malyon

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris engaged in a light-hearted argument about who would get the Hungarian GP winner's trophy that the latter broke, speaking to the media at Monza after a replacement trophy had finally been made and delivered.

After the two-time world champion Verstappen won the race in July, the delicate trophy was accidentally broken by Norris after doing his usual champagne slamming celebration.

Despite the incident being taken lightly – the subject of many jokes around the paddock after Verstappen scooped up the broken pieces – it was revealed that the trophy actually had a substantial cost, worth around €40,000 and requiring several months to create.

Both Verstappen and Norris took to social media to share that the trophy had been successfully re-made and subsequently presented to the Dutch driver.

During their conversation with the media, the pair shared their experience and made a playful joke about who should now keep the repaired trophy.

“There was another presentation ceremony, no champagne involved this time,” Norris said. “I was only allowed to touch it while passing it to him. That’s all I was allowed to do with it this time. I think it’s worth more broken, more of a story to it.”

“We still need to discuss how we’re going to do this because I don’t want the broken one. I just tell the team, the broken one is so valuable in a few years' time, so you just keep that one, and I’ll keep the new one,” Verstappen replied.

Their interviewed joined in the fun, suggesting that they might prefer to hold onto the broken trophy, as it could indeed become more valuable than the intact version in the future.

Norris and Verstappen will undoubtedly aim to continue securing podium positions in their careers, but they will also hope to avoid any mishaps on the winners' steps like the one involving the trophy.

