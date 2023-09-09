Brundle claims under pressure F1 star 'back in control'

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 9 September 2023 18:57

Martin Brundle has suggested that Sergio Perez is 'mentally back in control' after his P2 finish at the Italian Grand Prix.

Perez followed Max Verstappen over the line in Monza to secure a 1-2 for Red Bull, leaving Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to battle it out for the final podium spot.

The Spaniard would hold on to third spot in a stunning drive for Ferrari in front of their home crowd, yet Perez would be delighted with his day's work, even if it was overshadowed.

And Brundle believes that Checo's drive in Monza could have put him on the right path for a strong finish to the season.

Brundle: Perez back in control

All smiles: Sergio Perez would have been delighted to secure a 1-2 for Red Bull at Monza

Writing in his Sky Sports column, he said: "Sainz was the best non-Red Bull driver – 11 seconds behind Verstappen which is better than the half-a-minute or more in some races this year.

"Having said that, Max had to cruise at the end of the race to protect some car temperatures which were getting high.

"It was also a standout performance from Sergio Perez. Slightly off the pace again in qualifying, his race craft to navigate past Russell, Leclerc and Sainz was top drawer.

"That puts him 49 points ahead of Fernando Alonso in second place in the drivers' championship, but I think much more importantly will give him great confidence heading into the final eight races.

"I sense he's mentally back in control after some difficult races."

