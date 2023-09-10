Brundle admits Russell podium at Monza would have led to 'CHAOS'

Matthew Hobkinson

Martin Brundle has insisted that 'there would have been chaos' if Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took each other out of the Italian Grand Prix, enabling George Russell to snatch the final podium spot instead.

Sainz followed the Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez over the line at Monza to hold on to a well-deserved P3 finish.

Ferrari team-mate Leclerc pushed him all the way, with the pair even coming dangerously close to making contact in the latter stages of the race.

Top TV pundit Brundle has now admitted that despite the thrill of spectacle that unfolded over the weekend, Leclerc and Sainz were mere inches from disaster.

Brundle: Ferrari close to chaos

Carlos Sainz held off Charles Leclerc to secure a podium finish at Monza

Writing in his Sky Sports column, he said: "The rules are basically this: if your rival is trying to pass on the outside line, should they be fully alongside, front wheel to front wheel, then you have to give them space, which in effect means let them pass.

"It's not always easy to define exactly where the apex is in some longer corners, but in the 90-degree right/90-degree left first chicane, it's clear enough.

"The problem there is that it's so narrow that two compliant drivers can barely pass side by side, and the driver on the inside will not have enough command over their front tyres to simply dial in even more steering angle. There will be contact along with drivers claiming to have been run out of road."

"Both Ferrari drivers defended against both Red Bulls with guile and determination, but it was inevitable they would end up fighting each other for the final spot of the world's best podium in front of the passionate Ferrari fans," he added.

"So they set about racing each other with plenty of aggression and a few near misses which was enthralling. Both drivers said they thoroughly enjoyed proper racing, Leclerc said it reminded him of his karting days. If the drivers love it and are allowed to race, then the fans will love it too.

"Had the Ferrari boys wiped each other out and put George Russell's Mercedes on the podium instead, there would have been chaos and recrimination all round. But they didn't."

