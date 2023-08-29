Verstappen REUNITED with broken F1 trophy as Norris 'ordered' to pay

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 29 August 2023 17:57

Max Verstappen has finally got his hands on a new version of his P1 trophy from the Hungarian Grand Prix, after Lando Norris accidentally broke his first one on the podium.

As the two-time world champion secured victory at the Hungaroring, Norris inadvertently caused Verstappen's intricate trophy to fall from the top step, subsequently damaging it in the process.

Although it was a light-hearted affair at the time, the initial crafting of the unique, hand-made creation required the collective effort of over thirty skilled artisans, spanning a duration of nearly six months.

Yet Verstappen's trophy has now been fixed, and he took to social media to share the moment he received the mended version.

And the 25-year-old saw the funny side of things, as he told Norris, who was with him at the time, that he wasn't 'allowed to touch it'.

The McLaren star jokingly added: "Is this what it's supposed to look like?" after Verstappen showed him that he had the complete model in his hands.

Norris was also seen holding a piece of paper that stated: "Mr Lando Norris, McLaren. Ref: Invoice trophy," in a tongue-in-cheek message that he would have to pick up the bill.

What happened to Verstappen's trophy?

Verstappen and Norris laughed off the incident as they celebrated on the podium in Budapest

As Norris went to join in with the traditional champagne-spraying celebrations – slamming the base of his bottle on the floor to generate more fizz – the McLaren man got a little carried away.

The 23-year-old's champagne slamming accidentally caused Verstappen's P1 trophy to fall off the top-step of the podium, bouncing down onto the main platform with a piece of the award breaking off in the process.

Upon realising what he had done, Norris had his face in his hands filled with embarrassment. Yet as the confetti fell, the pair were seen to be laughing and joking about the incident, with the result clearly mattering more to Verstappen than the trophy itself.

