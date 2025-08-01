Max Verstappen's Google Maps trick that gives him edge over F1 rivals

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed the unusual way he gets an advantage over his rivals on track... using Google Maps.

The Dutchman has competed in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2015 and after more than a decade of racing at the majority of the circuits on the F1 calendar, has admitted he no longer feels the need to complete the track walks during a grand prix weekend.

In conversation with renowned British automotive journalist Chris Harris, Verstappen revealed the unique process he uses instead to help him visualise a track.

In a video for the Ford Performance YouTube channel, the reigning champion told the ex-Top Gear presenter: "If I would come to a new track, the first thing you would do is look at onboards. What I also really like to do sometimes is look at Google Maps so you just have it in your head. Then you can start thinking about it a bit."

When questioned by Harris over whether the track walk was 'overstated' ahead of a grand prix, Verstappen admitted: "I don't do that anymore. Only if a track is completely new, I might do it.

"I always say my out-lap is my track walk. You drive a bit slower. Honestly to walk five or seven kilometres it’s just boring. I prefer to just do an out-lap a bit slower and look around."

Verstappen leagues ahead of rivals despite title setback

The 27-year-old's unique approach to racing shouldn't be knocked however seeing as he has managed to claim four consecutive drivers' titles so far in his career!

Though Verstappen may be third in the drivers' championship as things stand, he heads to the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend with a fighting chance after proving he can extract pace from the RB21 under the right conditions last time out.

The Red Bull star claimed a stunning victory in the sprint race at Spa last time out, overtaking both McLarens on lap one despite the dominance displayed by the MCL39 so far this season.

The Dutchman's ability to fight at the front even with such tricky machinery proves his generational talent further and having won two of the last five races in Budapest, he shouldn't be discounted from the contest this weekend either.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri is likely to put up a strong defence however, with the Aussie racer returning to the track where he claimed his first grand prix victory just one year ago, with the added boost of leading the championship this time around.

