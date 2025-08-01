close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen in front of a Google Maps logo

Max Verstappen's Google Maps trick that gives him edge over F1 rivals

Max Verstappen's Google Maps trick that gives him edge over F1 rivals

Max Verstappen in front of a Google Maps logo

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed the unusual way he gets an advantage over his rivals on track... using Google Maps.

The Dutchman has competed in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2015 and after more than a decade of racing at the majority of the circuits on the F1 calendar, has admitted he no longer feels the need to complete the track walks during a grand prix weekend.

In conversation with renowned British automotive journalist Chris Harris, Verstappen revealed the unique process he uses instead to help him visualise a track.

In a video for the Ford Performance YouTube channel, the reigning champion told the ex-Top Gear presenter: "If I would come to a new track, the first thing you would do is look at onboards. What I also really like to do sometimes is look at Google Maps so you just have it in your head. Then you can start thinking about it a bit."

When questioned by Harris over whether the track walk was 'overstated' ahead of a grand prix, Verstappen admitted: "I don't do that anymore. Only if a track is completely new, I might do it.

"I always say my out-lap is my track walk. You drive a bit slower. Honestly to walk five or seven kilometres it’s just boring. I prefer to just do an out-lap a bit slower and look around."

Max Verstappen has revealed his unique way of learning an F1 circuit

Verstappen leagues ahead of rivals despite title setback

The 27-year-old's unique approach to racing shouldn't be knocked however seeing as he has managed to claim four consecutive drivers' titles so far in his career!

Though Verstappen may be third in the drivers' championship as things stand, he heads to the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend with a fighting chance after proving he can extract pace from the RB21 under the right conditions last time out.

The Red Bull star claimed a stunning victory in the sprint race at Spa last time out, overtaking both McLarens on lap one despite the dominance displayed by the MCL39 so far this season.

The Dutchman's ability to fight at the front even with such tricky machinery proves his generational talent further and having won two of the last five races in Budapest, he shouldn't be discounted from the contest this weekend either.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri is likely to put up a strong defence however, with the Aussie racer returning to the track where he claimed his first grand prix victory just one year ago, with the added boost of leading the championship this time around.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related

Max Verstappen F1
Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

  • Yesterday 17:12
Max Verstappen quickly jetted out of Spa for very special date
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen quickly jetted out of Spa for very special date

  • July 30, 2025 22:56

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Fernando Alonso WITHDRAWS from Hungarian GP session as health update issued

  • 2 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Why Lando Norris and Max Verstappen need to be kept apart at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 39 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Google Maps trick that gives him edge over F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 stars left in unknown territory after starting grid change for Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton blasted as F1 legend told to STOP blaming Ferrari for mistakes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

  • Today 07:27
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x