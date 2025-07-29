Ex-F1 boss questions 'strange' timing of Red Bull decision

An ex-F1 boss has admitted he found the timing of Christian Horner's recent dismissal as Red Bull team principal 'strange'.

Guenther Steiner worked alongside Horner at the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2005 and 2008, helping build the foundations which enabled them to become one of the most successful teams in the sport's history.

The now 60-year-old would go on to compete against Red Bull for several years in the sport whilst in charge at Haas, before departing from the role at the start of 2024.

Having stepped away from a leadership role in the paddock ever since, Steiner often appears with the media at races and was in attendance at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix - as Horner enjoyed some time with his family - with the former Haas boss keen to give his thoughts on F1's biggest story of the year.

In an exclusive interview with GPFans at Spa, Steiner discussed Horner's shock sacking, saying: "How I look at it, I mean, there were rumblings for quite a while now, I think we're all aware.

"The strangest thing for me is the timing, you know, if they were in a hurry.

"Normally you wait until the summer break, or otherwise even until the end of the year, because I think Red Bull is not doing too badly, but I obviously don't know what is going on internally.

"That's not a happy family. I think we all knew about it. But I find the timing strange.”

Guenther Steiner previously worked alongside Christian Horner at Red Bull

Red Bull facing uncertain future

Horner's sacking came amid what has been a turbulent 12 months for the Brit both on and off the track.

He was widely expected to leave his role midway through 2024 following allegations of misconduct by a Red Bull employee, but remained in charge after being cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

His star driver Max Verstappen would go on to clinch a fourth consecutive world drivers' championship last season, but their constructors' title was wrestled away by McLaren.

Further turmoil then hit the camp after an immediate driver swap this year, with Liam Lawson lasting just two races after replacing Sergio Perez for the 2025 campaign, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping up from Racing Bulls.

Though the Japanese racer has managed to keep hold of his seat, the 25-year-old has struggled to make any sort of impact, meaning their chances of reclaiming their constructors' crown are already over with less than half of the season remaining.

With Verstappen losing his grip on the drivers' title with each passing race - and his long-term future up in the air - Horner's replacement, Laurent Mekies, has a big job on his hands to produce a positive trajectory moving forward.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in tense exchange as late FIA ruling impacts multiple stars

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related