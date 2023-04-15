Chris Deeley

Saturday 15 April 2023 23:57

Former Red Bull Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat has landed a new role with Lamborghini.

Herbert claims Hamilton LACKS key ability Russell is using to beat him

Johnny Herbert has claimed that George Russell is using his prowess in the simulator to challenge Lewis Hamilton's stature at Mercedes.

Wolff overflowing with praise for 'fantastic' Mercedes teenager

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hailed the 'bright future' of junior team youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

ANOTHER F1 driver is robbed of luxury watch in shocking incident

Another F1 driver has been robbed of his luxury watch, again highlighting the inherent dangers celebrities face in everyday life.

Red Bull find INNOVATIVE F1 marginal gain with background addition

Red Bull have started the 2023 Formula 1 season like a bullet train, but there's another thing in the pipeline which could help them continue to dominate in future seasons.

Hamilton drops FIRE fit on Coachella return

It's been a little while since the Coachella music festival lined up with a nice gap in the Formula 1 calendar for Lewis Hamilton to head over to California and enjoy himself, but he was back out in the desert on Friday for the first time since 2019.

