Ex-Red Bull ace swaps nationality to land Lamborghini role as Hamilton's weakness against Russell REVEALED – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull ace swaps nationality to land Lamborghini role as Hamilton's weakness against Russell REVEALED – GPFans F1 Recap
Former Red Bull Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat has landed a new role with Lamborghini.
➡️ READ MORE
Herbert claims Hamilton LACKS key ability Russell is using to beat him
Johnny Herbert has claimed that George Russell is using his prowess in the simulator to challenge Lewis Hamilton's stature at Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff overflowing with praise for 'fantastic' Mercedes teenager
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hailed the 'bright future' of junior team youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
➡️ READ MORE
ANOTHER F1 driver is robbed of luxury watch in shocking incident
Another F1 driver has been robbed of his luxury watch, again highlighting the inherent dangers celebrities face in everyday life.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull find INNOVATIVE F1 marginal gain with background addition
Red Bull have started the 2023 Formula 1 season like a bullet train, but there's another thing in the pipeline which could help them continue to dominate in future seasons.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton drops FIRE fit on Coachella return
It's been a little while since the Coachella music festival lined up with a nice gap in the Formula 1 calendar for Lewis Hamilton to head over to California and enjoy himself, but he was back out in the desert on Friday for the first time since 2019.
➡️ READ MORE