Herbert claims Hamilton LACKS key ability Russell is using to beat him

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 April 2023 10:57

Johnny Herbert has claimed that George Russell is using his prowess in the simulator to challenge Lewis Hamilton's stature at Mercedes.

The British duo have worked together to try and help the Silver Arrows back towards the front of the Formula 1 grid, but they are way off Red Bull's pace at present.

Hamilton drove to a splendid second in Australia but he was out-qualified by Russell and only managed to overtake his team-mate due to an unfortunately-timed pitstop before the younger driver retired.

Russell has put the seven-time world champion under severe pressure since joining the team and even beat him in the championship in 2022, winning Mercedes' only race of the year in Brazil.

George Russell is quickly becoming a leader at Mercedes and among the F1 drivers

The sixth sense

Herbert, who raced in F1 from 1989 to 2000, has claimed that Russell is taking advantage of Hamilton's dislike of the simulator to gain crucial time on his vastly-experienced team-mate.

“The biggest difference now is that the majority of the young generation of great drivers on the grid have something that Lewis has never been comfortable with and want to put all their energies in, which is the sim stuff,” said Herbert. “It adds a sixth sense”.

“George has been able to challenge him and put him under a lot of pressure. George is going to be tough for Max Verstappen when he gets the right car. I think Lando Norris is the same given the right car.”

