Wolff overflowing with praise for 'fantastic' Mercedes teenager

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 April 2023 09:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hailed the 'bright future' of junior team youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The 16-year-old is set to embark on his rookie year in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2023, having won both Italian and ADAC F4 in 2022.

He then backed that up by winning the Formula Regional Middle East championship over the winter, and he will hope to claim another title racing with PREMA closer to home.

Antonelli is also part of the Mercedes junior team thanks to his exceptional performances since jumping into cars from karting and Wolff expects him to have a long career in the sport.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has plenty of trophies to his name in his short career so far

Wolff: Kimi has ticked all the boxes

There has been no Italian driver in Formula 1 since Antonio Giovinazzi left at the end of 2021, and Wolff hopes Antonelli is the next in line.

“Since working together, Kimi has ticked all the boxes," said Wolff. "But not only that, I really like him as a boy, as a personality, and he has a fantastic family environment around him that helps him always keep his feet on the ground.

"He has a great talent and can count on important values ​​that come from his family.

"Kimi is still in the early stages of his journey and I think he has a bright future ahead of him that will be his if he keeps taking it one step at a time. Besides, it's just lovely for me to work with him and his father, two people who have the feet firmly on the ground."

