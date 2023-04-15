Hamilton drops FIRE fit on Coachella return

Chris Deeley

Saturday 15 April 2023 21:28

It's been a little while since the Coachella music festival lined up with a nice gap in the Formula 1 calendar for Lewis Hamilton to head over to California and enjoy himself, but he was back out in the desert on Friday for the first time since 2019.

Hamilton's outfits grabbed some attention last time he was out there, and the 2023 edition of the seven-time world champ was on fire again.

Dazzling in an yellow and red print ERL two-piece, red sunglasses and furry bucket hat, the Mercedes driver set social media ablaze.

The first night of the festival, which takes place over back-to-back long weekends, was headlined by Puerto Rican superstar and one-time WWE 24/7 champion Bad Bunny, with other acts like Gorillaz, blink-182 and Idris Elba rounding out the bill.

Lewis loves Coachella

Lewis Hamilton at Coachella pic.twitter.com/JwsM2KFQl8 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 15, 2023

Hamilton clearly has fond memories of his last trip to the festival, posting about his 2019 visit on Instagram last year.

"Coachella 2019 was one of the funniest times of my life thanks to great friends and positive vibes. I feel so lucky to have found along with my life’s journey such amazing people, I am truly grateful!"

Fans of outrageous outfits might be hoping that Hamilton sticks around for Saturday's action too, where a wide variety of acts including Calvin Harris, K-Pop sensations Blackpink and indie supergroup boygenius.

