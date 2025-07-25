F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

close global

The sprint race returns to F1 on Saturday, July 26 at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, but neither of this season's sprint polesitters will be starting anywhere near the front of the pack.

Lewis Hamilton was absent from the fight for pole position on Friday, after he made a shock SQ1 exit at Spa alongside his Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli.

The pair suffered separate spins that proved costly on Friday, and will start towards the back end of the grid in P18 and P20 respectively, a far cry from Hamilton's previous success in Shanghai and Antonelli's P1 start in the Miami sprint race.

Friday's only competitive session provided a flurry of surprise exits, with Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell ruled out in SQ2.

Meanwhile, it was once again a McLaren on top in sprint qualifying, where Oscar Piastri set the fastest time and will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Max Verstappen, who just missed out on pole.

Lando Norris will start third alongside Charles Leclerc on the second row, while the Haas' of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will both start in the top 10 in a boost for the midfield outfit.

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Max VerstappenRed Bull
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Charles LeclercFerrari
5Esteban OconHaas
6Carlos SainzWilliams
7Ollie BearmanHaas
8Pierre GaslyAlpine
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Gabriel BortoletoSauber
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
13George RussellMercedes
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
15 Lance StrollAston Martin
16Alex AlbonWilliams
17Nico HulkenbergSauber
18Lewis HamiltonFerrari
19Franco ColapintoAlpine
20Kimi AntonelliMercedes

What time is the F1 race on today?

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11am Saturday
United States (EDT)6am Saturday
United States (CDT)5am Saturday
United States (PDT)3am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)7:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4am Saturday
Japan (JST)7pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1pm Saturday
China (CST)6pm Saturday
India (IST)3:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2pm Saturday

