F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The sprint race returns to F1 on Saturday, July 26 at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, but neither of this season's sprint polesitters will be starting anywhere near the front of the pack.
Lewis Hamilton was absent from the fight for pole position on Friday, after he made a shock SQ1 exit at Spa alongside his Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli.
The pair suffered separate spins that proved costly on Friday, and will start towards the back end of the grid in P18 and P20 respectively, a far cry from Hamilton's previous success in Shanghai and Antonelli's P1 start in the Miami sprint race.
Friday's only competitive session provided a flurry of surprise exits, with Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell ruled out in SQ2.
Meanwhile, it was once again a McLaren on top in sprint qualifying, where Oscar Piastri set the fastest time and will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Max Verstappen, who just missed out on pole.
Lando Norris will start third alongside Charles Leclerc on the second row, while the Haas' of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will both start in the top 10 in a boost for the midfield outfit.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
What time is the F1 race on today?
Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|3:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2pm Saturday
