F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

The sprint race returns to F1 on Saturday, July 26 at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, but neither of this season's sprint polesitters will be starting anywhere near the front of the pack.

Lewis Hamilton was absent from the fight for pole position on Friday, after he made a shock SQ1 exit at Spa alongside his Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli.

The pair suffered separate spins that proved costly on Friday, and will start towards the back end of the grid in P18 and P20 respectively, a far cry from Hamilton's previous success in Shanghai and Antonelli's P1 start in the Miami sprint race.

Friday's only competitive session provided a flurry of surprise exits, with Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell ruled out in SQ2.

Meanwhile, it was once again a McLaren on top in sprint qualifying, where Oscar Piastri set the fastest time and will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Max Verstappen, who just missed out on pole.

Lando Norris will start third alongside Charles Leclerc on the second row, while the Haas' of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will both start in the top 10 in a boost for the midfield outfit.

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Esteban Ocon Haas 6 Carlos Sainz Williams 7 Ollie Bearman Haas 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 13 George Russell Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 Alex Albon Williams 17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 20 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

What time is the F1 race on today?

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 26 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11am Saturday United States (EDT) 6am Saturday United States (CDT) 5am Saturday United States (PDT) 3am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 7:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4am Saturday Japan (JST) 7pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1pm Saturday China (CST) 6pm Saturday India (IST) 3:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2pm Saturday

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull gear up for major setback as Verstappen’s car in FIA summons at Belgian GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton causes Belgian Grand Prix DELAY after spinning out

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton in DISASTER early exit at Belgian Grand Prix

Related