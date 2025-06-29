close global

F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 11th round of the F1 season for FREE as the Austrian Grand Prix takes place today at 3pm (CEST) and 2pm UK time.

Lando Norris bounced back on Saturday in Austria, to claim pole position ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton beats Verstappen as British star claims Austrian Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton set the fourth fastest time and secured his best grand prix starting grid slot of the season, whilst home-hero Max Verstappen languished in P7 and below Liam Lawson who was driving the sister Racing Bull car.

Verstappen's final flying lap was ruined after a spin from Pierre Gasly caused a yellow flag, meaning that Piastri also did not get to challenge Norris for pole position.

However, the victory at the Austrian GP remains up for grabs and here is how you can catch all of the action wherever you are in the world!

Austrian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 29 2025

The Austrian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F2 star FLIPS upside down in terrifying multi-car crash at Austrian Grand Prix

