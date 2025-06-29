F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 11th round of the F1 season for FREE as the Austrian Grand Prix takes place today at 3pm (CEST) and 2pm UK time.

Lando Norris bounced back on Saturday in Austria, to claim pole position ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton beats Verstappen as British star claims Austrian Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton set the fourth fastest time and secured his best grand prix starting grid slot of the season, whilst home-hero Max Verstappen languished in P7 and below Liam Lawson who was driving the sister Racing Bull car.

Verstappen's final flying lap was ruined after a spin from Pierre Gasly caused a yellow flag, meaning that Piastri also did not get to challenge Norris for pole position.

However, the victory at the Austrian GP remains up for grabs and here is how you can catch all of the action wherever you are in the world!

Austrian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 29 2025

The Austrian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F2 star FLIPS upside down in terrifying multi-car crash at Austrian Grand Prix

Related