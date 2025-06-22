Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed how his experience of being expelled from school enabled him to connect with young people during a recent 'important meeting'.

The 40-year-old was a guest of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street earlier this month to discuss how schools can become more inclusive to all students.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills

Hamilton previously admitted to struggling in school during his teen years, and so he was eager to speak with a group of children about their own issues within education.

Addressing media ahead of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, he said: "Yeah, pretty special day. I was fortunate to have a call with the Prime Minister and we were just discussing the work that is needed within education and the work that we're doing at Mission 44 [Hamilton's charity].

"I said, 'it’s really important that we get young people in the room', so we brought some young students, some that are working within communities that are suffering in terms of kids getting expelled.

"So, we had all these kids from different backgrounds come in and speak directly to the Prime Minister.

"We're working on shifting several policies within education to improve school attendance, reduce exclusions, because I was one of those kids that was at risk of that and did get expelled.

"It's just the beginning of the work I think we're going to be able to do. They're obviously very focused on improving education in the UK.

"It was a really special day. I hope it's not the last time through that door, for sure."

Lewis Hamilton recently met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Hamilton looks to turn Ferrari fortunes around

Hamilton has been at the forefront of driving societal change throughout his career, and with his time in F1 likely concluding in the next few years, will be starting to think about his future plans.

For the time being, however, his focus is firmly on improving performances for Ferrari following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton could hardly contain his excitement after achieving a lifelong dream of signing for the Italian giants ahead of the 2025 campaign, but his time at the Scuderia has been a major disappointment thus far.

He heads into next weekend's Austrian GP sixth in the standings, between current team-mate Charles Leclerc and the man who took his spot at the Silver Arrows, Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton has yet to feature on the podium for his new employers, and his struggles have prompted some to suggest he may look to step down from his position before his contract is up.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

Related