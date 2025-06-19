Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has given his brutal take on Lewis Hamilton's ongoing struggles at Ferrari.

Hamilton made the switch from Mercedes to the Scuderia during the off-season, but the move hasn't gone according to plan, with the 40-year-old so far failing to meet expectations.

He had hoped a change of scenery following a bleak few years at the Silver Arrows would spark a change in fortunes, but he has yet to feature on the podium in any of this season's first 10 races.

And Aston Martin star Alonso - who finished one place behind his rival at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend - admits he is at a loss to explain why it has been such a challenging start for his one-time McLaren team-mate.

“What’s wrong with him? I have no idea,” Alonso told media in Montreal. “Lewis is a great driver, he’s capable of exploiting all his strengths.

“After 24 races, we’ll do the math. He’s struggling now, but he can turn things around very quickly.”

Lewis Hamilton has found it tough at Ferrari this season

Alonso draws Russell comparison

Hamilton has gotten the better of team-mate Charles Leclerc just once in 2025 at the Imola GP, having also finished ahead on the road in China but that result was subsequently wiped from the records after both drivers were disqualified post-race.

“I don’t think the situation has changed much compared to last year with Russell," added the Spaniard.

"Then, the Mercedes was apparently difficult to drive and Russell was more comfortable. This year seems to be the same.

“But it’s difficult to give an opinion without having all the information.”

Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure during many of this year's race weekends, with some pundits speculating that he may choose to quit the team if he is unable to pick up his performances.

He currently sits sixth in the standings on 79 points ahead of the upcoming Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

