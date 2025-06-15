Max Verstappen risks additional FIA punishment after Canadian GP outburst
Max Verstappen has risked yet another FIA punishment after getting frustrated in his post-qualifying press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman will start alongside George Russell on the front row on Sunday, just two weeks after the pair tangled in controversial style to put him just one penalty point shy of a race ban.
Some of the conversation after the session naturally focused on the potential for some dramatics into the first corner, which Verstappen snapped back at in strong style.
The issue? He told the room that the focus on his penalty points was 'really pissing [him] off' which, depending on how stringently the FIA consider their 'controlled environments' swearing policy, could land him with a €5,000 fine.
Verstappen punishment hinges on swearing judgement
“I don’t need to hear it again," Verstappen said. "It’s really pissing me off. You speaking about it, on Thursday...it’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish.”
The FIA have revised their swearing policy in light of complaints from drivers in a number of the series they govern, lightening the punishments for most offences and drawing a distinction between 'uncontrolled environments' (e.g. during races) and 'controlled environments' (e.g. press conferences) when it comes to deciding on punishment.
What they haven't made entirely clear is what they consider to be the lower limit of foul language. Would George Russell get a warning for calling something 'bloody stupid' when sat in front of an FIA mic? Could David Coulthard have got away with calling Mike Hakkinen a bawbag?
Those examples are both in the 'mild' category of broadcasting regulator Ofcom's guidance ('Unlikely to concern in most circumstances and requiring limited context'), where 'pissed off' also sits.
If those are the sort of guidelines the FIA are looking at, Verstappen should get away scot-free. But given his history of run-ins with the lawmakers, it's hard to know what to expect.
