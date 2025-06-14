Sky Sports F1 stars return confirmed for Canadian Grand Prix after double absence

Sky Sports F1’s most beloved stars Ted Kravitz and Martin Brundle will return for the Canadian Grand Prix after they were absent last race weekend.

The British broadcaster has a steady rotation of pundits and commentators, but none are more respected and loved by fans than Martin Brundle and Ted Kravitz, known for their segments 'Martin’s Grid Walk' and 'Ted’s Notebook' respectively.

However, fans had to watch Sky’s coverage without Brundle and Kravitz at the Spanish GP, with F1 champion Nico Rosberg standing in alongside regular lead commentator David Croft ('Crofty').

Both Brundle and Kravitz will be with Sky Sports in Montreal this weekend, with the former F1 driver resuming his role in commentary and Ted’s Notebook also featuring this weekend.

Why did Brundle and Kravitz miss the Spanish GP?

Brundle was absent from Sky’s coverage in Barcelona, where he had taken one of his scheduled absences as he also turned 66 during the race weekend.

At the Monaco GP, Kravitz also announced that he would not be present in Barcelona but confirmed he would return to the F1 pit-lane for Montreal.

Kravitz's absence meant his notebook segment was not run, with no member of the Sky Sports team slotted in his place and the coverage ending after the post-race show.

It is likely both Brundle and Kravitz’s absences are due to the demands of the 24-race schedule only compounded by F1’s most recent European triple-header in Imola, Monaco and Barcelona.

Sky Sports F1's pundits and commentators

