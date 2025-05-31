Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

Legendary Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz's Notebook show has become a must-watch for Formula 1 fans during a race weekend, but the increasingly hectic schedule means he's not present at every race this year.

Here is everything you need to know about Ted's Notebook during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. It's...well, he's not there, basically. However, he'll be back on screens soon!

This weekend's race is the third in a European double-header, following races at Imola and Monaco in the last two weeks, and will see an almighty battle for the championship lead after Lando Norris closed the gap to team-mate Oscar Piastri to just three points last week.

Kravitz has been a near-constant presence on TV screens this season, one of the most popular pundits with fans both new and established.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has featured in the F1 schedule for well over a decade.

What started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website evolved into a series of features and short videos on the BBC before it became as popular as it is today.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012, his notebook transformed into a 30-minute live format which quickly became a fan favourite.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Kravitz announced last weekend in Monaco that he'd be absent in Barcelona, but he confirmed that he'll be back for the next race – a flyaway to Canada.

That race in Montreal is the final race outside of Europe until the Singapore Grand Prix in October, a run of races (and a lengthy summer break) which will cut down on the intercontinental travel for both teams and broadcasters.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as occasionally it might get cancelled.

