close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?

It's been an entertaining weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, full of spectacle and even some off-the-track drama.

One thing fans haven't seen so far, though, is the familiar face of Sky Sports stalwart Martin Brundle, often sent off around the track to stand at key corners during Friday and Saturday's practice sessions.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star hit by late FIA demotion at Spanish Grand Prix

It's Sunday when Brundle really shines, with his famous (or infamous...?) grid walk segment before jumping into the commentary booth to provide his perspective as a former racer.

Brundle appears to be absent from this weekend's coverage and, while Sky Sports have not officially confirmed the reason for his absence, the F1 legend turns 66 on Sunday.

Will Martin Brundle be doing his gridwalk at the Spanish Grand Prix?

It is natural for Sky to rotate their presenting line-up throughout the season – with Ted Kravitz also being absent from Barcelona this weekend – as Brundle also is seemingly sitting this race out.

While few of us would turn down a birthday trip to scorching Barcelona in late May/early June, it could well be that one of his scheduled breaks has been handily timed to allow him some family time for his 66th birthday. It probably does beat working.

Another familiar face who'll be absent on Sunday is Lance Stroll, the Canadian Aston Martin driver out indefinitely with a recurrence of a wrist issue.

The team revealed on Saturday evening that Stroll will be having a further procedure on the wrist he broke in a 2023 bike crash, after being troubled by pain in his hand and wrist for the last six weeks.

READ MORE: Lance Stroll ruled OUT of the Spanish Grand Prix

Related

Lance Stroll Martin Brundle Spanish Grand Prix Sky Sports Ted Kravitz Barcelona
FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix
Spanish Grand Prix

FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ROAR back at Spanish Grand Prix after Mercedes nightmare

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Why only 18 F1 drivers lined up on the grid at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona

  • 2 hours ago
F1 on TV

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x