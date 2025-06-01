Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?
It's been an entertaining weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, full of spectacle and even some off-the-track drama.
One thing fans haven't seen so far, though, is the familiar face of Sky Sports stalwart Martin Brundle, often sent off around the track to stand at key corners during Friday and Saturday's practice sessions.
It's Sunday when Brundle really shines, with his famous (or infamous...?) grid walk segment before jumping into the commentary booth to provide his perspective as a former racer.
Brundle appears to be absent from this weekend's coverage and, while Sky Sports have not officially confirmed the reason for his absence, the F1 legend turns 66 on Sunday.
Will Martin Brundle be doing his gridwalk at the Spanish Grand Prix?
It is natural for Sky to rotate their presenting line-up throughout the season – with Ted Kravitz also being absent from Barcelona this weekend – as Brundle also is seemingly sitting this race out.
While few of us would turn down a birthday trip to scorching Barcelona in late May/early June, it could well be that one of his scheduled breaks has been handily timed to allow him some family time for his 66th birthday. It probably does beat working.
Another familiar face who'll be absent on Sunday is Lance Stroll, the Canadian Aston Martin driver out indefinitely with a recurrence of a wrist issue.
The team revealed on Saturday evening that Stroll will be having a further procedure on the wrist he broke in a 2023 bike crash, after being troubled by pain in his hand and wrist for the last six weeks.
