Max Verstappen will retire THIS YEAR says key Red Bull insider

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is set to retire this year according to an insider within Christian Horner's Red Bull outfit.

Calum Nicholas was formerly Red Bull's most recognisable mechanic, appearing frequently in the garage on race weekends and gaining a following on social media after being featured in the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.

Despite playing a key role in Red Bull's championship success in 2022 and 2023, Nicholas announced last year that he would be stepping down from his position after 13 seasons to instead take on an ambassador role with the energy drink giants.

Having now released his book, 'Life in the Pitlane', and firmly adjusted to life after his role as a senior engine technician, the Red Bull Racing ambassador appeared on the YouTube series 'Driver with Lucas Stewart', where he reflected on his career and what it was like to work with some of the biggest names in F1.

During his chat with Stewart, the former Red Bull mechanic was asked to predict how many championships reigning title holder Max Verstappen would earn by the time his career in the sport came to an end.

"I think Max is going to win this year. I think Max is going to win the drivers' this year and then he's going to call it a day," the Red Bull insider declared.

Can Verstappen still win the 2025 championship?

Nicholas denied knowing anything further about Red Bull's plan for the rest of the campaign but he did issue a warning to never rule the champion out.

"I definitely don't know anything but... to not back Max is just lunacy."

Off the back of the European triple-header, one would assume Verstappen had a fair chance at the title having taken a race win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

His championship rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also claimed a win each, but it was at the Spanish GP last time out where Piastri extended his lead in the drivers' standings and Verstappen had a weekend to forget.

The Dutchman was involved in a controversial collision with the Mercedes of George Russell which led to the Red Bull driver being handed a 10-second penalty and three penalty points.

Verstappen is now only one penalty point away from receiving a race ban, which could abolish his hopes of retaining the title in 2025.

Should the 27-year-old keep a clean sheet at the upcoming Canadian and Austrian Grands Prix however, his chance to claim a record-equalling fifth consecutive championship would still be on the table.

