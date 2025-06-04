Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen’s post-Spanish Grand Prix rage scuppered plans of the team’s debrief after the race.

A Formula 1 team debrief is a meeting where the members of the team, such as the engineers and drivers, come together after a race to discuss the performance and the setup of the car.

If a team has endured a particularly miserable weekend the team debrief is used to analyse mistakes, which was the plan after a tumultuous Spanish GP for Verstappen and Red Bull.

The champion was frustrated the team had put him on a set of hard tyres for the safety car restart, and when he found himself in a battle for position with George Russell, he slammed into the side of the Mercedes, earning him a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points.

Speaking to ServusTV, Marko revealed that Verstappen’s anger after the incident meant he missed the post-race debrief, and they were unable to discuss the issues from Barcelona.

"[An] admission from Max doesn’t come easily," Marko said about the champion's Instagram statement after the Spanish GP.

"And don’t forget - he’s already got a bit of a feud going on with Russell. Everyone goes their own way, and when Max is in a mood like that, the best thing is to leave him alone."

Should Verstappen have apologised to Russell?

On the Monday after the Spanish GP, Verstappen released a statement on social media accepting blame for the incident with Russell, where he also revealed Red Bull's tyre choice fuelled his frustration.

However, some commentators on the incident believe Verstappen’s statement lacked any clear apology towards Russell, as the debate rages on over the Dutchman's conduct in Barcelona.

Russell argued post-race that Verstappen was setting a poor example for people who look up to him, in a lengthy rant about the champion’s ‘unnecessary’ collision.

When probed on these comments in his own post-race interview, Verstappen produced a characteristically sarcastic response and said: "Okay well, I'll bring some tissues next time."

Verstappen's penalty dropped him down to P10 in the Spanish GP final classification, and has hurt his chances at a fifth world title after falling 49 points behind standings leader Oscar Piastri.

