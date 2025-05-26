Schumacher Ferrari F1 car sold for RECORD multi-million price

Michael Schumacher’s 2001 Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari has been sold at auction for millions, after it was announced the F1 champion’s car would go up for sale during the 2025 race weekend.

The 2001 Monaco GP was Schumacher’s fifth and final victory around the circuit, with the F2001 also aiding him to championship success that year, his second title with Ferrari and fourth overall.

Ahead of this year’s race in Monaco, RM Sotheby’s announced that the F2001 would be going under the hammer, the first time an F1 car has been sold at auction during a race weekend.

The car was sold before qualifying on Saturday, and promptly became the most expensive car driven by Schumacher to be sold at auction fetching €15.98million (£13.43million).

Schumacher’s F2001 is the fourth most expensive F1 car ever sold, with the record set earlier this year when Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes sold at auction for £42.75million.

There are a long list of accolades for Ferrari and Schumacher’s F2001, with the car masterminded by the now legendary team of Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, and Schumacher himself.

Furthermore, the F2001 is the final Ferrari car to win the Monaco GP during a championship winning year for the team, with the Scuderia last securing the constructors' title in 2008 and their last drivers’ title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was victorious last year at the 2024 Monaco GP, but missed out on a second consecutive win on Sunday after McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position and was uncontested for the lead throughout the race.

The 2025 Monaco GP marks Norris’ first victory at the Circuit de Monaco in F1, and is the first McLaren driver to win the race since Lewis Hamilton all the way back in 2008.

