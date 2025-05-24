Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap

Can you imagine Ed Miliband bouncing a bottle of champagne on the floor before spraying it all round the Commons on his last day? How about Diane Abbott giving a rendition of Smooth Operator when she signs off? Or Keir Starmer doing literally anything interesting?

Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson take aim at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was the subject of Liam Lawson and his Racing Bulls engineer's wrath during practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, following an unusual incident.

FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

Williams star Carlos Sainz has been handed an official verdict by FIA race stewards, almost 24 hours after the alleged infringement happened.

Sky Sports issue David Croft and Martin Brundle update after race absence

Sky Sports F1 have issued an update, after broadcasting legends Martin Brundle and David Croft missed the Imola Grand Prix.

FIA issue Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict after Charles Leclerc incident

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict following a collision between Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll at the Monaco Grand Prix.

