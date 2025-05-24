FIA issue Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict after Charles Leclerc incident

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict following a collision between Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll at the Monaco Grand Prix.

All 20 drivers jostled for space on the track during FP1 in Monaco, with the blue flags deployed to alert those on a slow lap to the drivers behind on a flying lap.

However, Stroll did not hear the message that Leclerc was behind him, as the Ferrari star headed into the hairpin and collided into the back of the Aston Martin.

The incident was referred to the stewards after the session, and Stroll was summoned for an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code.

Following a review of the incident, the stewards have given Stroll a one-place grid drop for Sunday's grand prix and added one penalty point to his tally for the year.

The stewards decided that Stroll was wholly to blame for the collision, as miscommunication over team radio was provided as the reason for the incident.

Leclerc and Stroll collide at Monaco GP

As a result of the collision, Leclerc lost the left half of his front wing and the loose debris caused a red flag in FP1.

The Monegasque driver returned to the pits to replace his wing, and managed to get back out on track where he proceeded to set the fastest time of the session, a feat which he repeated in FP2 later that evening.

Stroll was less fortunate however, and was ruled out of FP1 as the Aston Martin team were forced to repair his car.

The Canadian's car suffered extensive damage, with his gearbox, diffuser and rear suspension all needing changes ahead of Friday's second practice session.

