Daniel Ricciardo tribute paid in parliament as shocking video footage emerges

Can you imagine Ed Miliband bouncing a bottle of champagne on the floor before spraying it all round the Commons on his last day? How about Diane Abbott giving a rendition of Smooth Operator when she signs off? Or Keir Starmer doing literally anything interesting?

Yeah, probably not. But Formula 1 fans got to see one of the most notorious celebrations in the sport this week in Australian parliament, with retiring state MP Kyle McGinn doing a shoey in his sign-off speech.

The astonishingly Australian move of, yes, drinking a beer out of a shoe, became famous on a worldwide stage when Daniel Ricciardo started to use it to celebrate big results in F1 – although given that it's F1, he was drinking champagne.

Ricciardo's celebration hasn't been seen in the sport for a little while, with very little to smile about in his now-paused career, but we'll never be able to forget it.

'Sometimes you just celebrate your own way'

McGinn's prelude to opening a tinny and pouring it in his shoe could've come from Danny Ric himself, saying: “There’s only one way to do it and I’m used to getting told off, so we might as well get this over and done with, but, I would like to say to the members and constituents across WA, thank you for two fantastic terms, cheers.”

Later on local radio, he added: “Sometimes you just celebrate your own way and that has been me the whole way through.”

[This is barely tangentially related, but I was at a wedding last summer that had a drag bingo portion of the evening and someone had to drink a half pint through my mate's sock. And it had been a warm day. Please, people, no more foot beers]

Please feel free to get into the comments or tag @GPFansGlobal and @ThatChris1209 on Twitter to either suggest more places F1 celebrations should be used, or explain why anyone other than the deeply perverse would want to drink a pint mixed with your nasty foot sweat. Thanks.

