Lewis Hamilton’s brother celebrates ‘biggest win ever’ after incredible racing weekend

Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, has opened up on his ‘biggest win ever’ after an emotional race at one of the UK's most iconic circuits.

The 33-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, was in action at the Brands Hatch Indy last weekend for Round 2 of the British Touring Car Championship (BTTC).

And it turned out to be an extra special occasion for the Brit, who was delighted to give a disabled young fan a moment he will never forget.

Writing on Instagram, Hamilton said: "The most wholesome race weekend of my career so far.

"Results aside and the fact that I had a very positive weekend inside the car, I achieved a far bigger result than any position placed in a race.

"This weekend, I gave George, a disabled individual who is a wheelchair user the opportunity to be my ‘Grid Boy’, positioned in front of my car on the grid before the race, holding my name board.

"This moment was a very emotional one for me, where I was literally welling up inside the car as I watched him with pride and talking to him on the pit radio.

"Having been a wheelchair user myself and constantly living with my disability on a daily basis, the journey to get to the point where I can actually physically drive a car has been tough. But now here I am, with George in front of my car!"

Hamilton pride over 'unreal' experience

He continued: "The power of these pictures are unreal. They show that disability is accepted within motorsport, that disabled individuals are safe on the grid, in & around motorsport & I am so proud of myself to have been able to breakthrough, make change & show that disabled people are welcome, valuable and celebrated in my sport.

"The biggest win you could ever imagine during a race weekend."

Hamilton was forced to take a break from competing in 2023, but announced that he would be making his long-awaited return to racing with Un-Limited Motorsport in 2025.

He finished third from last on his first outing back behind the wheel at Donington Park last month, but made a big improvement this time around, ending the day in the top 20.

Hamilton previously made history in 2015 by becoming the first disabled driver to ever compete in the BTCC and then went one better in 2023 to achieve a career-best P6 finish at Donington Park.

