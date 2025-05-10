F1 legend labels Lewis Hamilton's team radio from Miami GP as 'unfair'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s team radio exchange from the Miami Grand Prix in his column for the broadcaster.

The champion’s frustrated team radio exchange has come to define his weekend in Miami, after it took too long for Ferrari to implement team orders between Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

However, Brundle has taken a rather measured approach to Hamilton’s comments in his latest column, and claimed it was ‘unfair’ that the messages had been broadcast.

“It's probably unfair that some radio calls are broadcast to the world but it's very much part of the F1 show and intrigue,” Brundle wrote.

“Lewis's 'take a tea break' and effectively 'do you want me to let the Williams past as well' comments can't be unsaid, although the team and drivers closed rank after the race to help smooth it over.

“Leclerc was allowed back past Hamilton, whose medium compound tyres were now fading, but he couldn't catch Antonelli in the closing stages.”

Hamilton’s debut season with Ferrari continues to deteriorate

Hamilton finished the Miami GP in P8, behind Leclerc after he failed to chase down Kimi Antonelli and was forced to re-switch positions with his team-mate.

The 40-year-old defended his team radio messages after the race and labelled it as ‘sarcasm’, and asked that it be understood how much pressure drivers are under whilst racing.

However, the exchange has done little to quieten speculation that the messages reflect a strain emerging in his relationship with Ferrari, with the champion currently out of contention for the drivers’ title in 2025.

Since Hamilton’s sprint race win in Miami, the team are no closer to solving their performance woes and will introduce minor upgrades for the next race in Imola to hopefully once again join Red Bull and Mercedes towards the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

Related