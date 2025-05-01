Max Verstappen exit could spark end of Red Bull in F1 says top pundit

A respected Formula 1 pundit believes the departure of Max Verstappen would have serious implications for Red Bull's long-term future in the sport.

Despite being under contract until 2028, speculation is mounting that the defending world drivers' champion is eyeing up an exit from the team which has been his home since 2016.

The matter is already sparking 'great concern' within the squad, according to chief advisor Helmut Marko, who also recently confirmed there are exit clauses in the Dutchman's current deal.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been tipped as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, who has so far remained tight-lipped on his plans.

And Sky Sports commentator David Croft says that if he does decide to move on, Red Bull may opt to cut ties with the sport if they cannot remain competitive in the fight for world championships.

"At the moment, he is doing things that no other driver would do with that car and getting results with it," Croft told Indo Sport.

"If they lose him, then what? What does that do for the future of Christian Horner as the team boss? What does that do for the overall battle for power?

"Do Red Bull still want to have a Formula 1 team if they're not winning races and winning championships?

"They pour a lot of money into the sport. So yeah, we watch it with interest."

Is Verstappen fighting losing battle?

Verstappen has celebrated just one victory in five outings this season, and currently trails early championship leader Oscar Piastri - and his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris - in the standings.

His ambition to become a five-time world champion has also been hindered by the team's struggle to find a suitable driving partner following the departure of Sergio Perez in the off-season.

Liam Lawson was handed the opportunity to take over from the Mexican, but was ditched after just two grands prix in favour of Yuki Tsunoda, who was initially overlooked for the role.

And while the Japanese racer has been an upgrade on his predecessor, he has failed to compete in and around the top of the order, thus leaving Verstappen without adequate support.

Red Bull's chances of regaining the title they lost to McLaren in 2024 are all but over heading into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, with last year's champions already 99 points in front.

