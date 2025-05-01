Max Verstappen exit could spark end of Red Bull in F1 says top pundit
Max Verstappen exit could spark end of Red Bull in F1 says top pundit
A respected Formula 1 pundit believes the departure of Max Verstappen would have serious implications for Red Bull's long-term future in the sport.
Despite being under contract until 2028, speculation is mounting that the defending world drivers' champion is eyeing up an exit from the team which has been his home since 2016.
The matter is already sparking 'great concern' within the squad, according to chief advisor Helmut Marko, who also recently confirmed there are exit clauses in the Dutchman's current deal.
Mercedes and Aston Martin have been tipped as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, who has so far remained tight-lipped on his plans.
And Sky Sports commentator David Croft says that if he does decide to move on, Red Bull may opt to cut ties with the sport if they cannot remain competitive in the fight for world championships.
"At the moment, he is doing things that no other driver would do with that car and getting results with it," Croft told Indo Sport.
"If they lose him, then what? What does that do for the future of Christian Horner as the team boss? What does that do for the overall battle for power?
"Do Red Bull still want to have a Formula 1 team if they're not winning races and winning championships?
"They pour a lot of money into the sport. So yeah, we watch it with interest."
Is Verstappen fighting losing battle?
Verstappen has celebrated just one victory in five outings this season, and currently trails early championship leader Oscar Piastri - and his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris - in the standings.
His ambition to become a five-time world champion has also been hindered by the team's struggle to find a suitable driving partner following the departure of Sergio Perez in the off-season.
Liam Lawson was handed the opportunity to take over from the Mexican, but was ditched after just two grands prix in favour of Yuki Tsunoda, who was initially overlooked for the role.
And while the Japanese racer has been an upgrade on his predecessor, he has failed to compete in and around the top of the order, thus leaving Verstappen without adequate support.
Red Bull's chances of regaining the title they lost to McLaren in 2024 are all but over heading into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, with last year's champions already 99 points in front.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as major career update issued
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe in latest health update after battle with pneumonia
- 19 minutes ago
Sergio Perez handed huge F1 return boost on eve of Miami Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen exit could spark end of Red Bull in F1 says top pundit
- 2 hours ago
How UK's warm weather is harming Max Verstappen and Red Bull's F1 season
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton given Ferrari homework as Miami Grand Prix test revealed
- Today 18:57
Max Verstappen baby update issued as F1 champion absent from Miami Grand Prix press conference
- Today 18:01
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun