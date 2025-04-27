close global

Why ONE F1 team is more 'appropriate' for Max Verstappen than Red Bull

Former Red Bull junior team boss Franz Tost has backed one team in particular to be the main suitor for Max Verstappen.

The reigning Formula 1 champion has been linked with a move away from Red Bull as soon as this winter, with Helmut Marko admitting recently that there are real concerns in the team about whether they can keep their star man.

Tost has now backed Aston Martin to steal Verstappen away from the energy drink giant, based on the strength of their rebuilt backroom staff, morphed around legendary designer Adrian Newey.

Lawrence Stroll's team doesn't look like a natural fit for championship-hungry Verstappen on the basis of the current season's standings, but next year's regulation changes are expected to shake up the grid in a big way, and the team will be fielding their first Newey-designed car.

Tost backs Verstappen for Aston Martin move

Speaking to Sport1, Tost said: “Aston Martin is the favourite for me personally. The reason: I believe that Aston will be the team of the future. They have brought in very, very good people, including Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell.

"For me, Newey is the best engineer in the paddock and has immense experience. And now they've also got Andy Cowell. I remember him from my BMW days. Cowell built the legendary ten-cylinder back then, which was by far the best engine. Then he went to Mercedes and did a great job there too.

"To summarise: Aston Martin has the best man in the vehicle sector and the best man in the powertrain. Of course, Honda and not Cowell is responsible for the new engine that will come in 2026 - but I can well imagine that there will be close communication between Honda and Cowell.

"Honda is not only extremely motivated, but also very open. What's more, Aston Martin has a very modern factory with appropriate facilities. That's why I see them as the future."

x