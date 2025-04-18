F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix

Formula 1's biggest names are preparing to battle the elements at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with high temperatures forecast to hit Jeddah across the weekend.

It adds another layer of intrigue ahead of what promises to be another exciting few days of F1 action, in the final event of 2025's first triple-header.

McLaren's Lando Norris enters round five as the championship leader, ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri - who came out on top in Bahrain last time out - and defending champion, Max Verstappen.

But all three will have to contend with extreme conditions - as well as each other - this weekend, with temperatures failing to drop below 30 degrees Celsius over the three days, with humidity making it feel significantly warmer than that.

Drivers hoping to avoid Qatar repeat

That's despite several of the sessions - including Sunday's grand prix - not getting under way until 8pm local time.

F1 drivers are of course used to dealing with challenges such as the one they will face in Jeddah, but the risks of driving in extreme heat remain great.

At the 2023 Qatar GP, many racers experienced vomiting and exhaustion, with Norris insisting the conditions were 'too dangerous' to compete in.

Those sentiments were shared by the likes of Esteban Ocon - who threw up in his helmet mid-race - George Russell, and Lance Stroll, who required medical attention after getting out of his vehicle.

