F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix
F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix
Formula 1's biggest names are preparing to battle the elements at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with high temperatures forecast to hit Jeddah across the weekend.
It adds another layer of intrigue ahead of what promises to be another exciting few days of F1 action, in the final event of 2025's first triple-header.
McLaren's Lando Norris enters round five as the championship leader, ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri - who came out on top in Bahrain last time out - and defending champion, Max Verstappen.
But all three will have to contend with extreme conditions - as well as each other - this weekend, with temperatures failing to drop below 30 degrees Celsius over the three days, with humidity making it feel significantly warmer than that.
Drivers hoping to avoid Qatar repeat
That's despite several of the sessions - including Sunday's grand prix - not getting under way until 8pm local time.
F1 drivers are of course used to dealing with challenges such as the one they will face in Jeddah, but the risks of driving in extreme heat remain great.
At the 2023 Qatar GP, many racers experienced vomiting and exhaustion, with Norris insisting the conditions were 'too dangerous' to compete in.
Those sentiments were shared by the likes of Esteban Ocon - who threw up in his helmet mid-race - George Russell, and Lance Stroll, who required medical attention after getting out of his vehicle.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'It's coming' - Red Bull set for F1 revival at upcoming grand prix
- 14 minutes ago
F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
'Fury' over Toto Wolff behaviour raises doubts over Max Verstappen-Mercedes move
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce mandatory tyre change for all F1 stars at Saudi Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun