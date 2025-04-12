The fourth qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season takes place today at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to seal his second consecutive pole position in 2025 at Sakhir, after producing a commanding performance to win from first on the grid at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

McLaren have once again appeared imperious at the Bahrain International Circuit, where they topped both practice sessions on Friday, and Verstappen was bested by Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar during FP2.

However, the true pace of the field will be unleashed in qualifying, so here's what time it is on television and where you can watch in your region.

What time is qualifying on today?

The qualifying session in Bahrain kicks off today at 7pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 7pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 12pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 11am Saturday

United States (PDT): 9am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 2am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 12am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 1:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 10am Saturday

Japan (JST): 1am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 6pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 6pm Saturday

China (CST): 12am Sunday

India (IST): 9:30pm Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 1pm Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 12am Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7pm Saturday

Turkiye (EEST): 7pm Saturday



How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

