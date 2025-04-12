F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The fourth qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season takes place today at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will be hoping to seal his second consecutive pole position in 2025 at Sakhir, after producing a commanding performance to win from first on the grid at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.
McLaren have once again appeared imperious at the Bahrain International Circuit, where they topped both practice sessions on Friday, and Verstappen was bested by Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar during FP2.
However, the true pace of the field will be unleashed in qualifying, so here's what time it is on television and where you can watch in your region.
What time is qualifying on today?
The qualifying session in Bahrain kicks off today at 7pm local time (AST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 7pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 12pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 11am Saturday
United States (PDT): 9am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 2am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 12am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 1:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 10am Saturday
Japan (JST): 1am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 6pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 6pm Saturday
China (CST): 12am Sunday
India (IST): 9:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 1pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 12am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 7pm Saturday
Turkiye (EEST): 7pm Saturday
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

