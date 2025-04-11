F1 Practice Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 has returned to the home of pre-season testing, this time for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix and the fourth round of this year's championship campaign.
The action will kick off with the first of three practice sessions this weekend on Friday, April 11, where McLaren will be looking to silence any concerns over the return to the top for Max Verstappen after a record-breaking victory for the Dutchman in Japan last time out.
Red Bull opted for an early change of driver in Suzuka, demoting Liam Lawson and promoting Yuki Tsunoda to the main team to become Verstappen's team-mate, with the Japanese racer still getting to grips with his new machinery.
Tsunoda will be joined by compatriot Ayumu Iwasa on Friday morning however, with Verstappen taking a step out of the car for FP1 along with five other drivers to make way for rookies, as per the FIA's rule change for 2025, which allows less experienced stars more opportunity to pilot an F1 car in practice sessions across the season.
Meanwhile, Ferrari will be swapping out Charles Leclerc for academy driver Dino Beganovic in FP1, with the Monegasque star returning to the track on Friday afternoon to join Lewis Hamilton, with both stars desperate to find a cure to their lacklustre start to the season which has left the Scuderia P4 in the constructors' standings.
With no sprint race this weekend, the schedule resumes as normal with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday's race at the Bahrain International Circuit.
F1 Practice times - Bahrain Grand Prix
The action gets underway today (Friday, April 11, 2025) with FP1 at 2:30pm local time (AST) with FP2 starting later on at 6pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 3:30pm in Bahrain, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 7pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 11 2025
Local time (AST): 2:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 10:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 10pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 1:30pm Friday
China (CST): 7:30pm Friday
India (IST): 5pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 2:30pm Friday
Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 11 2025
Local time (AST): 6pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5pm Friday
United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 2am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 1:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9am Friday
Japan (JST): 00:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 5pm Friday
China (CST): 11pm Friday
India (IST): 8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 12:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT): 11pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 6pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 6pm Friday
Bahrain Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 12 2025
Local time (AST): 3:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 1:30pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 8:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 7:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 5:30am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 11:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 8:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 11pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 6:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 9:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 2:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 2:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 8:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 6pm Saturday
Brazil (BST): 9:30am Saturday
Singapore (SST): 8:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 3:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 3:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
