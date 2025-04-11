F1 Practice Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 has returned to the home of pre-season testing, this time for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix and the fourth round of this year's championship campaign.

The action will kick off with the first of three practice sessions this weekend on Friday, April 11, where McLaren will be looking to silence any concerns over the return to the top for Max Verstappen after a record-breaking victory for the Dutchman in Japan last time out.

Red Bull opted for an early change of driver in Suzuka, demoting Liam Lawson and promoting Yuki Tsunoda to the main team to become Verstappen's team-mate, with the Japanese racer still getting to grips with his new machinery.

Tsunoda will be joined by compatriot Ayumu Iwasa on Friday morning however, with Verstappen taking a step out of the car for FP1 along with five other drivers to make way for rookies, as per the FIA's rule change for 2025, which allows less experienced stars more opportunity to pilot an F1 car in practice sessions across the season.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will be swapping out Charles Leclerc for academy driver Dino Beganovic in FP1, with the Monegasque star returning to the track on Friday afternoon to join Lewis Hamilton, with both stars desperate to find a cure to their lacklustre start to the season which has left the Scuderia P4 in the constructors' standings.

With no sprint race this weekend, the schedule resumes as normal with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday's race at the Bahrain International Circuit.

F1 Practice times - Bahrain Grand Prix

The action gets underway today (Friday, April 11, 2025) with FP1 at 2:30pm local time (AST) with FP2 starting later on at 6pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 3:30pm in Bahrain, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 7pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 11 2025

Local time (AST): 2:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 10:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 10pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 1:30pm Friday

China (CST): 7:30pm Friday

India (IST): 5pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 8:30am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 7:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 2:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 2:30pm Friday



Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 11 2025

Local time (AST): 6pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 2am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 1:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9am Friday

Japan (JST): 00:00 Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 5pm Friday

China (CST): 11pm Friday

India (IST): 8:30pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 12:00 Friday

Singapore (SGT): 11pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 6pm Friday



Bahrain Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 12 2025

Local time (AST): 3:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 1:30pm Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 8:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 7:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 5:30am Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 11:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 11pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 6:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 9:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 2:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 2:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 8:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 6pm Saturday

Brazil (BST): 9:30am Saturday

Singapore (SST): 8:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 3:30pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 3:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

