Sebastian Vettel reveals Max Verstappen talks

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he held talks with Max Verstappen as the Dutchman came close to beating one of his records.

Vettel is a legend of the sport, and sits fourth on the all-time list of grand prix winners with 53, with Verstappen just ahead of that on 64 following his stunning victory at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

Both men have experienced the most successful periods of their respective careers with the Red Bull team, with Vettel winning four consecutive championships between 2010-2013, and Verstappen doing the same from 2021-2024.

As Red Bull's performance tailed off in 2014, Vettel made the decision to jump ship and join Ferrari from 2015, where he failed to add a fifth title to his collection, but did go on to win 14 races with the Scuderia.

At still only 27 years old, Verstappen has plenty of time left to win his fifth world championship title, and has already broken a plethora of records in his career to date.

Verstappen's 2023 season was the most successful by a single driver in the sport's history, and the Dutchman managed to break one of Vettel's prized records during that year.

The Red Bull star won 10 consecutive grands prix, beating Vettel's nine consecutive race wins in the 2013 season, and the German has now revealed the advice he gave to Verstappen during that period.

"I was in contact with him when he was on the brink of breaking the record with the most wins after each other, and I was at nine," Vettel told BBC Sportsworld.

"Then he equalled and I told him, 'you're better than me, I'm sure you'll kick me'. He said: 'I'm not sure, I'm not sure', and then he did 10! So I'm pretty sure he can do it."

Verstappen chasing history

Verstappen has had it all his own way in recent years, dominating the sport since his fierce 2021 championship battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Not even Hamilton, despite his own record-breaking career, has ever managed to win five consecutive world championships, and Verstappen is facing sterner competition in 2025.

McLaren appear to have a significant pace advantage over Red Bull, with their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seemingly the favourites for the title, but Verstappen is just one point behind early leader Norris after three races.

If he were to win this year's title, Verstappen would join Michael Schumacher as being the only drivers to have won five consecutive championships, and he would also be the first Red Bull driver to win five championships.

"If anyone can do it, he can do it as well with the championships in Red Bull," Vettel concluded, giving Verstappen his vote of confidence.

