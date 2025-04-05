F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

The third round of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship is upon us, kicking off TODAY (Sunday, April 6) at 2pm local time (JST).

Suzuka International Circuit will play host once more to the Japanese Grand Prix, a legendary event that has been brought forward to spring since last season, allowing the race to play out under the blossoming sakura trees.

Max Verstappen is a three-time winner at the circuit, and will start the Japanese GP from pole position, after putting in a brilliant lap in Q3 to stun McLaren.

The two papaya cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looked to be in a league of their own, and it appeared to be a question of which McLaren driver would beat the other, but Verstappen's last lap shock has put him in contention for a first race win of the year.

Charles Leclerc managed to put his Ferrari onto the second row, with George Russell rounding out the top five, but Leclerc's seven-time champion team-mate Hamilton could only put in a time fast enough for eighth, behind his 18-year-old Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli, and another rookie in Isack Hadjar.

Japanese Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 6 2025

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (JST): 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday

United States (EDT): 1am Sunday

United States (CDT): 12am Sunday

United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 1pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 11pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 2pm Sunday

China (CST): 1pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 7am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 7am Sunday

India (IST): 10:30am Sunday

Brazil (BST): 2am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 1pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 9am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 8am Sunday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, TSN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

