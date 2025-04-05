F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The third round of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship is upon us, kicking off TODAY (Sunday, April 6) at 2pm local time (JST).
Suzuka International Circuit will play host once more to the Japanese Grand Prix, a legendary event that has been brought forward to spring since last season, allowing the race to play out under the blossoming sakura trees.
Max Verstappen is a three-time winner at the circuit, and will start the Japanese GP from pole position, after putting in a brilliant lap in Q3 to stun McLaren.
The two papaya cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looked to be in a league of their own, and it appeared to be a question of which McLaren driver would beat the other, but Verstappen's last lap shock has put him in contention for a first race win of the year.
Charles Leclerc managed to put his Ferrari onto the second row, with George Russell rounding out the top five, but Leclerc's seven-time champion team-mate Hamilton could only put in a time fast enough for eighth, behind his 18-year-old Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli, and another rookie in Isack Hadjar.
Japanese Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 6 2025
The third round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Japanese Grand Prix today (Sunday, April 6 2025) at 2pm local time (JST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (JST): 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday
United States (EDT): 1am Sunday
United States (CDT): 12am Sunday
United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 1pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 11pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 2pm Sunday
China (CST): 1pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 7am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 7am Sunday
India (IST): 10:30am Sunday
Brazil (BST): 2am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 1pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 9am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 8am Sunday
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, TSN
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
