Verstappen summoned to Red Bull HQ amid driver transfer chaos

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was summoned to Red Bull's headquarters in Milton Keynes earlier this week to discuss the team's performance woes.

The team's 2025 challenger, the RB21, has gained a reputation for being notoriously difficult to drive, with it now emerging that Verstappen's sheer racing prowess could have potentially masked the many issues with Red Bull's machinery last season.

The Dutchman's former team-mate Sergio Perez succumbed to performance issues at Christian Horner's outfit, with the team principal and his F1 advisor Helmut Marko opting to replace Perez for 2025 with junior driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson has only lasted two race weekends with Red Bull however, and the team have now announced yet another driver swap ahead of next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Marko has revealed that amid the driver lineup chaos at Red Bull, Verstappen was called in to discuss his concerns, mainly with the RB21's performance.

Red Bull clamber to keep Verstappen

Lawson will return to Racing Bulls, Red Bull's junior F1 outfit, with Yuki Tsunoda heading to the main team to partner Verstappen.

Reports have suggested that the four-time champion was not in favour of the move however, and with whispers of a contract clause that could see Verstappen end his Red Bull contract early, the team now appear to be doing everything they can to not lose their star driver.

Ahead of the official confirmation of Red Bull's driver lineup reshuffle, Marko spoke to OE24, revealing that Verstappen was summoned to HQ along with Red Bull's technical department the day before the announcement to discuss the team's performance issues.

"This meeting should allow us to calmly address Max's wishes and criticisms," Marko admitted.

"This meeting is primarily about Max sitting down with the technicians and going over the next steps."

