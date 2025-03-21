F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday March 22 at the Shanghai International Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to set the fastest time once again.
It was the Ferrari star who secured pole for the sprint race, a result that left Hamilton 'gob-smacked' after a difficult opening weekend with the team in Melbourne.
Max Verstappen waited until the end of SQ3 to set a lap time where he clinched second on the grid for the sprint, and McLaren's best result was third for Oscar Piastri.
Will Ferrari and Hamilton be able to replicate their incredible qualifying result again on Saturday, or will McLaren resume their position at the front of the pack?
What time is qualifying on today?
Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CST): 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 8am Saturday
United States (EDT): 3am Saturday
United States (CDT): 2am Saturday
United States (PDT): 12am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 6pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 3pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 1am Saturday
Japan (JST): 4pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 9am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 9am Saturday
India (IST): 12:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BST): 4am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 3pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 10am Saturday
How to watch qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP battle as star subject to FIA inspection
