Formula 1 qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday March 22 at the Shanghai International Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to set the fastest time once again.

It was the Ferrari star who secured pole for the sprint race, a result that left Hamilton 'gob-smacked' after a difficult opening weekend with the team in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen waited until the end of SQ3 to set a lap time where he clinched second on the grid for the sprint, and McLaren's best result was third for Oscar Piastri.

Will Ferrari and Hamilton be able to replicate their incredible qualifying result again on Saturday, or will McLaren resume their position at the front of the pack?

What time is qualifying on today?

Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CST): 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Saturday

United States (EDT): 3am Saturday

United States (CDT): 2am Saturday

United States (PDT): 12am Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 6pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 3pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 1am Saturday

Japan (JST): 4pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 9am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 9am Saturday

India (IST): 12:30pm Saturday

Brazil (BST): 4am Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 3pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 10am Saturday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

