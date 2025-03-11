Aston Martin star nominates himself for F1 seat switch

An Aston Martin star has nominated himself for a switch to a rival Formula 1 squad ahead of a major change to the sport in 2026.

The FIA and Formula One Management granted their final approval of Cadillac’s entry for next season, where the TWG Motorsports and General Motors backed team will become the 11th team on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Cadillac will partner with Ferrari as their power unit supplier, but the American outfit will hope to produce their own engines by the end of the decade with plans underway for an engine facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, the biggest question remains over which driver will claim Cadillac's two race seats, with the team opting to wait for their official confirmation before signing their driver lineup.

Cadillac's 2026 F1 entry has been confirmed

Colton Herta is the favourite for a Cadillac seat

READ MORE: Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute

Who will race for Cadillac F1?

A whole raft of names have been tied to Cadillac's two F1 seats, from axed veterans such as Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, to young American IndyCar racer Colton Herta.

Team advisor and F1 champion Mario Andretti has named Herta as the favourite to acquire the drive if he gets his F1 Super Licence; however another American driver has now thrown their hat in the ring for a Cadillac seat.

Formula 2 star and former Red Bull junior Jak Crawford has revealed he is ‘ready’ to join Cadillac if he is presented with the opportunity, despite remaining a part of Aston Martin’s prestigious young driver development programme.

READ MORE: Ricciardo verdict reached on F1 return after NEW team confirmation

Jak Crawford puts himself forward for Cadillac drive

Alongside his work with Aston Martin, the young American also enjoys a reserve role with Andretti’s Formula E team and seems keen to make the team switch if he is afforded an opportunity to race in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 F2 season, Crawford said: "We had Haas before, but it feels a bit more American now with Cadillac, which is great to see."

"I'm ready. I would love to race in Formula 1 obviously so, if the opportunity arises, I would take it, one hundred percent," he said on The F2 Show.

The 19-year-old went on to discuss how many of his former team-mates and F2 colleagues have made the step up to F1, saying: "It’s great to see, obviously I raced against all of them last year... I can't lie, slightly jealous, but it does give me a lot of confidence, I could be with those guys."

READ MORE: Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Related