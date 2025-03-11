FIA confirm official 2025 lineup change ahead of Australian GP
FIA confirm official 2025 lineup change ahead of Australian GP
Formula 1's governing body - the FIA - have confirmed a host of lineup changes ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
F1 is set to make its long-awaited return to the sporting calendar in Melbourne, as the 2025 campaign gets under way at Albert Park.
Max Verstappen will look to continue his dominance, with the Dutchman targeting a fifth consecutive world drivers' title; but for the first time since 2022 he will not begin as the favourite, with McLaren star Lando Norris enjoying that honour after finishing runner-up in 2024.
The pair will go head-to-head once again in 2025 in pursuit of silverware, but their upcoming battle is just one of many exciting narratives fans can look forward to.
FIA confirm 2025 F1 world championship entry list
Lewis Hamilton's sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has now been completed, and the Brit is sure to generate much of the attention as he embarks on a new chapter in his stellar career.
And Ferrari are not the only team on the grid to have a new man behind the wheel this season, with McLaren and Aston Martin the only outfits not to have altered their lineup.
Verstappen is set to pair up with Liam Lawson following the sacking of Sergio Perez, while Italian Kimi youngster Antonelli has big shoes to fill at Mercedes after being handed Hamilton's seat.
Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz has swapped Ferrari for Williams and Nico Hulkenberg will start the season at Sauber ahead of the team's transition to Audi in 2026.
A number of rookies have also been confirmed on the 2025 entry list as they begin what they hope will be a long career in the top tier of motorsport, including Jack Doohan, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto.
Now, the FIA have finally confirmed these changes, and have released the official entry list for the first race of the season in Melbourne - a major departure from the starting grid in Bahrain last year.
1 week until we go racing in Albert Park, here's your 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship entry list! 🚥#FIA #F1 #AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/QQrdG010rb— FIA (@fia) March 9, 2025
