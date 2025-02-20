Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing ‘UGLY’ future - GPFans Recap

Max Verstappen has issued a rather cautious assessment of a vital relationship ahead of his upcoming F1 season with Red Bull.

Norris and Piastri facing 'ugly' McLaren relationship

McLaren's Formula 1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could be facing an 'ugly' season ahead.

Inside F1's live launch: Red Bull SILENCED after horrendous Horner reaction

The F1 75 Live launch was certainly a different way to officially kick off the new season, and GPFans is here to give you the insider review.

Red Bull confirm driver change in Liam Lawson announcement

Liam Lawson has undergone a change ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season in a Red Bull announcement on social media.

Hamilton sidelined as Ferrari team-mate completes debut

Lewis Hamilton has taken a back seat as Ferrari get set for the 2025 season with their newly released challenger.

