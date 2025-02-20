close global

Max Verstappen has issued a rather cautious assessment of a vital relationship ahead of his upcoming F1 season with Red Bull.

Norris and Piastri facing 'ugly' McLaren relationship

McLaren's Formula 1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could be facing an 'ugly' season ahead.

Inside F1's live launch: Red Bull SILENCED after horrendous Horner reaction

The F1 75 Live launch was certainly a different way to officially kick off the new season, and GPFans is here to give you the insider review.

Red Bull confirm driver change in Liam Lawson announcement

Liam Lawson has undergone a change ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season in a Red Bull announcement on social media.

Hamilton sidelined as Ferrari team-mate completes debut

Lewis Hamilton has taken a back seat as Ferrari get set for the 2025 season with their newly released challenger.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 19, 2025 23:56
Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 19, 2025 00:22

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing ‘UGLY’ future - GPFans Recap

  • 13 minutes ago
F1 Social

British ICON joins F1 lineup in bizarre appearance

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen delivers CAUTIOUS Red Bull relationship update

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Norris and Piastri facing 'ugly' McLaren relationship

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen poses UNIQUE hack after FIA swearing update

  • Yesterday 19:29
Latest F1 News

F1 announce huge 2025 signing as STAR-STUDDED lineup confirmed

  • Yesterday 17:57
Related news

