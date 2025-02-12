close global

Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 champion has been announced as part of Cadillac’s driver lineup ahead of their arrival in the sport for 2026.

Major Ricciardo F1 flaw revealed as return rumours swirl

A major flaw of Daniel Ricciardo's has emerged following recent speculation that a return to Formula 1 could be on the cards.

Verstappen racing ABSENCE confirmed ahead of 2025 season

A racing absence for Jos Verstappen has been confirmed by his son, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Mercedes F1 star reveals update over fragile relationship

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has issued an update over a fragile relationship with a member of the team, following an infamous altercation which took place in 2021.

McLaren announce VITAL F1 signing in major rival blow

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a contract extension for a vital team member as they look to continue their championship success in 2025.

Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

Cadillac

F1 champion announced as part of Cadillac driver lineup

Daniel Ricciardo

Major Ricciardo F1 flaw revealed as return rumours swirl

F1 Superstars

Verstappen and Hamilton BLOCKBUSTER F1 title fight tipped for 2025 season

F1 Social

Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton issued new team orders by Ferrari team principal

