Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap
A Formula 1 champion has been announced as part of Cadillac’s driver lineup ahead of their arrival in the sport for 2026.
Major Ricciardo F1 flaw revealed as return rumours swirl
A major flaw of Daniel Ricciardo's has emerged following recent speculation that a return to Formula 1 could be on the cards.
Verstappen racing ABSENCE confirmed ahead of 2025 season
A racing absence for Jos Verstappen has been confirmed by his son, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.
Mercedes F1 star reveals update over fragile relationship
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has issued an update over a fragile relationship with a member of the team, following an infamous altercation which took place in 2021.
McLaren announce VITAL F1 signing in major rival blow
McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a contract extension for a vital team member as they look to continue their championship success in 2025.
