McLaren announce VITAL F1 signing in major rival blow

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a contract extension for a vital team member as they look to continue their championship success in 2025.

Last season, Andrea Stella's outfit secured their first constructors' championship victory since 1998 thanks to the stellar driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The consistent performances of the papaya lineup racked up the necessary points to topple reigning constructors' victors Red Bull off the top spot and after a fight down to the wire against Ferrari, a fourth career race win for Norris secured the trophy for McLaren at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Having started the 2024 season with zero race wins between them, Norris and Piastri now head into the 2025 campaign with much more experience under their belts and six GP victories in total.

But it isn't just their exceptional driver duo who have earned the team wins, McLaren increasingly emerged as the team to beat after the 2024 summer break thanks to the drastic improvements of their machinery.

Lando Norris was the last F1 race winner of 2024 at the Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren are the reigning constructors' champions

McLaren release official statement over team contract

As preparations to hit the ground running in 2025 are well underway at the Woking-based outfit, the team have announced a multi-year contract extension for their technical director, aerodynamics.

Peter Prodromou first worked for McLaren in 1991 but left to enjoy a successful stint with rivals Red Bull. After returning to the papaya outfit to take up the position of technical director in March 2023, Prodromou has played a vital role in returning the team to championship-winning ways.

In a statement following the contract announcement, Prodromou was described as being a 'key architect in the turnaround of the team'.

Prodromou himself said: "I am delighted to continue my role as technical director, aerodynamics at the McLaren F1 team. It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory.

"Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

"I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a technical director, aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level."

McLaren principal Stella added: "It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter's contract on a multi-year deal. The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship in 2024.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together. Thank you, Peter, for your commitment and dedication to the McLaren F1 team, we are all proud to call you our team-mate."